BUENOS AIRES Jan 18 Argentina's named economist
Javier Gonzalez Fraga as president of Banco de la Nacion, the
country's biggest financial institution, on Wednesday as
President Mauricio Macri looks to jumpstart an economy mired in
recession.
Fraga was president of Argentina's central bank in 1989 and
1990 and played a role in pulling the country out of the
hyperinflation of that period. He replaces Carlos Melconian at
the helm of Banco de la Nacion, which is controlled by the
state.
Macri took office 13 months ago promising to attract a wave
of foreign investment that has been slow to manifest itself. At
the end of 2016, when he fired Finance Minister Alfonso
Prat-Gay, he said more personnel changes might be on the way.
In a statement, Macri thanked Melconian for the "success and
professionalism" he brought to Banco de la Nacion, which in
December approved a record-high $70 million in mortgage loans.
Macri won the 2015 election on a platform of change after
eight years of free-spending populism under his
predecessorCristina Fernandez, which he said distorted Latin
America's third-largest economy.
