BUENOS AIRES, Sept 3 Argentina's central bank
said on Wednesday it had reduced the amount of dollars
commercial banks could hold, a move that should push more
greenbacks into the spot market and may give a mild boost to
flagging reserves.
The new central bank rule states that from September the net
foreign currency position of local banks cannot exceed than 20
percent of the bank's worth, down from the previous ceiling of
30 percent.
The move could provide a brief fillip to the country's
anaemic international reserves, which stand at $28.6 billion, if
the central bank purchases the U.S. dollars sold by banks and
offer some light relief to the ailing peso.
Argentina has eaten into its reserves as the government
fights to defend the local currency amid a shortage of hard
currency inflows.
The peso has come under increased pressure since Argentina
defaulted on its debt again on July 31, tanking 11 percent
against dollar on the black market to 14.210 per
greenback. It is down almost 30 percent so far in 2014.
Tight currency controls compel many Argentines to buy
dollars on the black market, which is widely seen as a truer
rate of exchange than the official rate, which stood at 8.405 at
the close of Wednesday's trading.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Richard Lough; Editing by
Diane Craft)