BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
BUENOS AIRES Jan 21 Argentina's market watchdog CNV said on Wednesday it had "preventively" suspended operations two Argentine financial institutions, Macro Securities S.A. and Banco Macro S.A., due to irregularities.
Argentina's leftist government favors strong intervention in the private sector and earlier this month suspended HSBC Bank Argentina's right to transfer money abroad, after charging it with helping clients evade taxes.
"Macro Securities S.A. did not carry out audits concerning the prevention of money laundering and financing of terror, as law requires," the CNV said. "With regards to Banco Macro, it failed to carry out the requirements, conditions and concrete obligations needed under the new legal and regulatory regime." (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Sarah Marsh)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.