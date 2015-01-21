BUENOS AIRES Jan 21 Argentina's market watchdog CNV said on Wednesday it had "preventively" suspended operations two Argentine financial institutions, Macro Securities S.A. and Banco Macro S.A., due to irregularities.

Argentina's leftist government favors strong intervention in the private sector and earlier this month suspended HSBC Bank Argentina's right to transfer money abroad, after charging it with helping clients evade taxes.

"Macro Securities S.A. did not carry out audits concerning the prevention of money laundering and financing of terror, as law requires," the CNV said. "With regards to Banco Macro, it failed to carry out the requirements, conditions and concrete obligations needed under the new legal and regulatory regime." (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Sarah Marsh)