BUENOS AIRES Jan 11 Argentina's new government
has informally lifted restrictions on beef exports imposed by
the previous government in a bid to ensure reasonable prices at
home, the secretary for agriculture, livestock and fisheries
told Reuters on Monday.
Argentines are among the world's most voracious beef eaters
and local beef prices are a hot-button political issue. But
farmers say the restrictions are not the solution, adding they
have damaged profitability and prompted them to cut investment.
"There are no restrictions any more," Agriculture Secretary
Ricardo Negri said in a telephone interview, corroborating
reports from farmers. The measure has not yet been officially
published.
President Mauricio Macri, who took office last month,
campaigned on a platform to reduce state intervention in Latin
America's third-largest economy and promised to end all export
quotas. He has already lifted such restrictions on shipments
abroad of wheat and corn.
Argentina's powerful farming groups had fiercely opposed
former President Cristina Fernandez over these quotas as well as
hefty export taxes she introduced to boost low foreign reserves.
"The mood has changed in the sector, now that expectations
are good, producers are ready to increase production," said
Miguel Schiaritti, the head of Argentina's meat industry
chamber. "They are exporting without the state imposing any
restrictions.
Under Fernandez's government, exporters had to register
their export request and wait for approval. Now they no longer
need to wait, said Schiaritti.
Beef exports will likely only rise slightly in 2016 from
their current level of around 200,000 tonnes per year, growing
more strongly in following years, Schiaritti said.
"We must wait a while, exports will change in the first few
months but only slowly," he said.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Maximilian Heath; Writing
by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)