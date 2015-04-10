BUENOS AIRES, April 10 An Argentine judge
ordered the arrest of pop star Justin Bieber if he sets foot in
the country after the Canadian singer failed to face questions
about an alleged assault at a Buenos Aires nightclub in 2013,
his court secretary said on Friday.
A local photographer, Diego Pesoa, accused Bieber and one of
his bodyguards of lashing out at him when he tried to take a
picture of the star as he left the club in the capital's trendy
Palermo Hollywood neighborhood.
Entertainment website FarandulaShow (www.farandulaShow.com)
posted a copy of the court ruling ordering Bieber be detained on
its web page. Court secretary Soledad Nieto, a co-signatory of
the order paper, confirmed the document was authentic.
"I consider it pertinent to order the immediate detention of
the accused," read Judge Alberto Julio Banos' order, which is
dated April 8.
The court also ordered the detention of one of Bieber's
bodyguards.
In November, another local judge magistrate had ordered
Bieber to appear for questioning within two months over the same
alleged incident and requested the assistance of Argentina's
Interpol branch to help locate the 21-year-old.
Bieber has had a string of run-ins with the law in several
countries.
Bieber's representatives did not immediately reply to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Miguel Lobianco; Writing by Richard Lough;
editing by Andrew Hay)