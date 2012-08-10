BRIEF-Egalet says a US payer will provide coverage of Arymo ER extended-release tablets
* A payer in United States will provide coverage of Arymo ER (morphine sulfate) extended-release tablets, for oral use -CII
BUENOS AIRES Aug 10 Argentina is raising its tax on biodiesel exports to 32 percent from 20 percent previously, according to a government decree published in the official gazette on Friday.
The South American country is the world's biggest exporter of biodiesel, made from soybean oil. It is also the top global supplier of soyoil and soymeal.
HONG KONG, June 6 Trading in shares of AAC Technologies will resume on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after the Apple Inc supplier sought a suspension when its stock fell following a short-seller report that accused it of dubious accounting.