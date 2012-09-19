* Export tax hiked last month, producers balked
* Sliding scale will be updated every 15 days
* Impact on domestic biodiesel price unclear
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 19 Argentina will apply a
sliding-scale tax to its multibillion- dollar biodiesel exports,
President Cristina Fernandez said on Wednesday, modifying a
recent tax hike that drew strong complaints from local
producers.
The South American country is the world's biggest exporter
of biodiesel, made almost entirely from plentiful supplies of
soybean oil. Local energy companies are required to sell diesel
containing 7 percent biodiesel.
Last month, Argentina raised its levy on biodiesel exports
to 32 percent from about 20 percent in a bid to boost domestic
supplies and help reduce costly fuel imports.
The global price for biodiesel has since plunged, Fernandez
said, forcing the government to come up with a more flexible
tool.
The president did not say how the sliding-scale would work
or specify whether an upper limit on the tax would be set.
"Both chambers, representing small- and medium-sized
producers as well as the big producers, asked for a
sliding-scale that will be applied and updated every 15 days
because of the constant movement in biodiesel prices," Fernandez
said in a televised speech.
Four years ago, the government's attempt to introduce a
sliding-scale tax system on exports of soy products, soybeans,
corn and wheat triggered months of angry protests by farmers.
Fernandez eventually scrapped the measure.
In addition to raising the biodiesel export tax last month,
the government cut the fuel's official domestic price to 4,405
pesos (about US$942) per tonne from the previous month's value
of 5,196 pesos per tonne.
It was not immediately clear how the domestic price would be
affected under the new scheme. Small-scale producers had said
the combined impact of higher export taxes and lower domestic
prices would put many plants out of business.
Argentine biodiesel production in 2011 was 2.4 million
tonnes, of which 1.7 million was exported for about $2.1
billion. The country plans to reach 4.5 million tonnes of annual
production by 2013.