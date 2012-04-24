BUENOS AIRES, April 24 Argentina will gradually raise the blending requirement for biodiesel in diesel fuel, a decision coinciding with Spain's bid to buy fewer Argentine biofuels, financial daily El Cronista reported on Tuesday. The government aims to increase the biodiesel blending requirement to 10 percent from 7 percent between May and October, raising it by half a percentage point each month, El Cronista said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the plan. No one was immediately available at the Agriculture Ministry to comment on the report. The objective of having a 10 percent blend was enshrined in a law passed by Congress, but the mechanism for achieving this was not specified. In related news, Madrid will cut its biodiesel imports from Argentina in retaliation for the South American country's move to seize control of energy company YPF from Spain's Repsol. Spain is currently the top market for Argentine biodiesel. Argentina's soy-based biodiesel exports surged 44 percent in the first quarter of this year, compared with the same period of 2011, to total $554 million. The country is the biggest global supplier of the "green" fuel. Private data shows Spain bought two-thirds of Argentina's biodiesel exports between January and March. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Hilary Burke;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)