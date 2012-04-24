BUENOS AIRES, April 24 Argentina will gradually
raise the blending requirement for biodiesel in diesel fuel, a
decision coinciding with Spain's bid to buy fewer Argentine
biofuels, financial daily El Cronista reported on Tuesday.
The government aims to increase the biodiesel blending
requirement to 10 percent from 7 percent between May and
October, raising it by half a percentage point each month, El
Cronista said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the plan.
No one was immediately available at the Agriculture Ministry
to comment on the report.
The objective of having a 10 percent blend was enshrined in
a law passed by Congress, but the mechanism for achieving this
was not specified.
In related news, Madrid will cut its biodiesel imports from
Argentina in retaliation for the South American country's move
to seize control of energy company YPF from Spain's
Repsol. Spain is currently the top market for Argentine
biodiesel.
Argentina's soy-based biodiesel exports surged 44 percent in
the first quarter of this year, compared with the same period of
2011, to total $554 million. The country is the biggest global
supplier of the "green" fuel.
Private data shows Spain bought two-thirds of Argentina's
biodiesel exports between January and March.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Hilary
Burke;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)