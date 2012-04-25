* Carbio group sees blend target being met in three months * Spain curtails imports in retaliation for YPF takeover * President said local market could absorb excess supplies (Adds quotes, details) By Maximilian Heath BUENOS AIRES, April 25 Argentina should be able to meet a higher biodiesel mix requirement of 10 percent within three months, absorbing additional supplies of the soy-based fuel after Spain moved to cut imports, an industry group said on Wednesday. Madrid took steps to restrict biodiesel imports last week in retaliation for the South American country's decision to seize control of energy company YPF from Spain's Repsol . Spain is the biggest market for Argentine biodiesel exports, but President Cristina Fernandez played down the impact of the Spanish reprisal, saying her country could use more of the fuel itself. Fernando Pelaez, head of the private Argentine Biofuels Chamber (Carbio), said increasing the blend requirement to 10 percent from 7 percent currently would require about 400,000 tonnes per year - roughly what Spain is expected to stop buying. "In the next three months, it's going to be more or less at 10 percent. That's something that all of us are estimating," Pelaez told Reuters on Wednesday. "Local demand should be enough (to cover the lower sales to Spain) and an increase in the mix requirement to up to 20 percent is also being considered for power plants, public transport and farm machinery." Such a step could increase domestic demand by about 600,000 tonnes, Pelaez added. The world's biggest exporter of biodiesel, Argentina has long planned to raise the requirement for how much of the "green" fuel is mixed with regular diesel - partly to reduce the surging energy imports that were pointed to as a justification for the YPF takeover. The objective of having a 10 percent blend was enshrined in a law passed by Congress, but the mechanism for achieving this was not detailed. Pelaez said he now expected the Energy Secretariat to issue a resolution. CHEAPER IMPORTS Spain bought two-thirds of Argentina's biodiesel exports between January and March of this year, according to Carbio data, and the Spanish biodiesel industry had long lobbied for measures to protect them from cheaper Argentine imports. "More than affecting the (Argentine) biodiesel industry, this is going to affect Spanish consumers, because they're going to end up paying a higher price," Pelaez said. "They're protecting an industry that is clearly inefficient." Argentina's biodiesel industry has grown swiftly in recent years due to a plentiful supply of soybean oil and increased demand as countries seek to reduce their use of fossil fuels. More than 12 million tonnes of Argentine soybeans were used last year to make biodiesel. Total soy production was some 49 million tonnes in the 2010/11 season. According to Carbio data, biodiesel production should reach between 2.8 million and 3.0 million tonnes this year, up from 2.4 million in 2011. Pelaez said steadily rising production coupled with weaker Spanish purchases meant exports would account for a smaller share of total production. Exports are expected to hold steady at about 1.6 million despite the Spanish reprisal. "Unless we see a decline in global demand for biofuels, there aren't many countries that can meet their needs like Argentina can," Pelaez said. (Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)