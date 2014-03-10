By Maximilian Heath
| BUENOS AIRES, March 10
has set the price of biodiesel so high that producers cannot
afford to use the required amount of it in diesel fuel, the head
of the country's biofuels trade group told Reuters on Monday.
The amount of biodiesel in Argentine diesel fuel is less
than half the mandatory 10 percent, according to Luis
Zubizarreta, head of Argentina's Biofuels Chamber (Carbio),
which includes major exporters such as Cargill, Bunge Ltd
and Louis Dreyfus.
The official price of 4,533 pesos ($576.5) per tonne does
not permit major producers to break even after paying basic
costs, he added. As a result, he said less than 5 percent of
Argentine diesel fuel sold at the pump along Argentina's
highways is made up of biodiesel.
"They are mixing in much less than 5 percent because the
official domestic price is so low it no longer bears any
relation to the cost of production," Zubizarreta said.
No one from the economy ministry or state oil company YPF
was immediately available for comment.
Argentina is the world's No. 3 exporter of soybeans, from
which biodiesel is made. The country is also the No. 1 supplier
of soyoil and soymeal livestock feed, as well as a major
exporter of processed biodiesel.
Soyoil is fetching higher and higher prices, in part because
of the devaluation of the local currency.
Soyoil is priced in U.S. dollars, while biodiesel is priced
in the Argentine peso, which has weakened 17.1 percent so far
this year against the greenback.
At home, the Argentine government regulates prices of
biodiesel as it does those of other fuels and many basic foods.
Until late last year, Argentina's main biodiesel market had
been Europe. In December Argentina filed a complaint with the
World Trade Organization over the European Union's decision to
put anti-dumping duties on the South American country's
biodiesel.
In November, the EU set biodiesel duties at an average of
24.6 percent for Argentina and imposed similar tariffs on
Indonesian biodiesel.