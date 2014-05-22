BUENOS AIRES May 22 The Argentine government
has cut biodiesel export taxes almost in half in an attempt to
prop up a sector hit by European Union anti-dumping measures, an
industry executive said on Thursday.
External sales taxes are being reduced to 11 percent from 21
percent, the president of Argentina's biofuel industry group,
Luis Zubizarreta told Reuters.
Argentine biodiesel exports plunged last year due to tariffs
imposed by the EU.
No government spokesman was immediately available for
comment on Zubizarreta's report of a biodiesel export tax cut.
The South American country, previously the world's top
biodiesel exporter, has complained to the World Trade
Organization over the EU move.
The country's Congress is considering a bill to
temporarily eliminate biofuel production taxes.
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien,
Editing by W Simon)