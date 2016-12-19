BUENOS AIRES Dec 19 State-run airline
Aerolineas Argentinas said on Monday it will buy 11 new Boeing
737 MAX aircraft and nine of the U.S.-based company's 737-800
NG planes in a deal based on revising a sales contract signed by
the previous government.
President Mauricio Macri took office a year ago promising to
reduce government spending. The previous administration had
signed a contract with Boeing to buy 20 737-800 NGs, but
no payments or deliveries were made under that deal.
"Aerolineas will be the first operator in Latin America to
have a 737 MAX, which is a new plane globally," the airline's
finance chief Pablo Miedziak told Reuters after signing the new
contract with Boeing's vice president for sales in Latin America
Van Rex Gallard.
The executives said the price that Aerolineas Argentina will
pay for the new planes was confidential.
Miedziak said that state subsidies received by Aerolineas
Argentinas this year were cut to $300 million, less than half of
the $678 million in subsidies that the company got on average
over each of the previous eight years.
He said that the airline is increasing its capacity by
replacing planes with a capacity of 128 seats for new ones that
can seat 170 passengers.
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski, writing by Hugh Bronstein;
Editing by Alan Crosby)