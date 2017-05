NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond sale have topped US$21bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, a source told IFR.

Leads set guidance overnight at 5.625%-5.75% on a five-year tranche, and at 6.875%-7.00% on a 10-year.

Bookrunners are BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)