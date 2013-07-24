BUENOS AIRES, July 24 The price of Argentina's
discount bond due 2033 lost 3 percent, to
63.4/64.75, in over-the-counter trade on Wednesday after the
International Monetary Fund said it would not intervene in
Argentina's legal case against holdout bondholders.
The Washington-based IMF said late on Tuesday that it no
longer plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review Argentina's
case in its decade-old legal battle against creditors who did
not participate in the bond restructurings that followed the
country's 2002 sovereign debt default.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde had planned to
recommend that the IMF's board approve a friend-of-court brief
in support of the case by the end of this week.
The announcement of Lagarde's plan had increased the
perception that Argentina might win its long-running legal
battle against the holdouts and boosted the price of Argentine
bonds over recent days.