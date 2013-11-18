NEW YORK Nov 18 Investors holding restructured Argentine sovereign debt are in the final stages of formalizing a proposal aimed at ending more than a decade of litigation by holdout investors who have refused to participate in two prior sovereign debt exchanges.

"In an attempt to create a solution for a decade-old standoff, exchange bondholders have held several meetings over the last couple of weeks and are forming an ad hoc group and a steering committee to formalize a proposal for a global resolution, end litigation and avoid a default by Argentina," Robert Koenigsberger, managing partner and chief investment officer at Gramercy Funds Management, said in an e-mailed statement.

Gramercy is a leading member of the so-called exchange bondholders group who participated in the restructurings.

NML Capital Ltd, which is a unit of Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp, and Aurelius Capital Management are driving the case for holdout investors who refused to participate in the 2005 and 2010 restructurings. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Sandra Maler)