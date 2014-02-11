BUENOS AIRES Feb 11 Argentina will file a
petition seeking U.S. Supreme Court review of a court order
requiring it to pay $1.33 billion to 'holdout' bondholders on
Feb. 17, said state news agency Telam.
The expected move, which Telam said late Monday night would
be made via U.S. lawyer Paul Clement, follows the decision by
the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in November to deny a
petition for rehearing filed by Argentina.
Feb. 17 is the deadline by which Argentina can appeal to the
U.S. top court, which likely would not decide whether to hear
the case until later in the year.
The bondholders - called "vulture funds" by President
Cristina Fernandez - refused to participate in two debt
restructurings spinning out of the country's 2002 default.
Argentina has said it will never pay them.