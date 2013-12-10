By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK Dec 10 Investors owning restructured
Argentine sovereign debt have hired legal advisers Linklaters to
help negotiate an end to a decade-long fight by holdout
investors who refused to participate in two prior government-led
debt exchanges.
In November these investors, who participated in one or both
of the debt restructurings following Argentina's sovereign
default in 2001, formed an ad hoc committee to propose an offer
to resolve the stand-off with the holdouts.
"Following years of litigation, the Ad Hoc Committee of
Exchange Bondholders seeks to negotiate a consensual
inter-creditor resolution with the holders of non-restructured
bonds to end the decade-old stand-off stemming from Argentina's
2001 default and subsequent restructurings of its debt," global
firm Linklaters said in a statement.
Gramercy Funds Management is a leading member of the ad hoc
committee efforts. It said in November it wanted to come to a
resolution and avoid a default by Argentina.
Linklaters declined to comment on how many bondholders are
on the committee, nor how many restructured bonds, in aggregate,
the committee represents. Gramercy declined to comment on the
announcement.
Buenos Aires has been ordered by a U.S. court to pay the
holdouts $1.33 billion at the same time it pays exchange
bondholders their principal and interest, something the
Argentine government said it would never do. Failure to make
payments to both groups concurrently would result in a default
on the already restructured debt held by Gramercy and the other
exchange bondholders.
Holdout investors are being led by NML Capital Ltd, which is
a unit of Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp, and Aurelius
Capital Management.
Sources familiar with both sides say there has been no
formal contact between the committee and the holdouts.
An Elliott spokesman declined to comment on the Linklaters
announcement. An Aurelius spokesman was not immediately
available.
The Linklaters' team is being led by Martin Flics, a 10-year
veteran of the firm who heads the U.S. restructuring practice.
He is being joined by partners Conrado Tenaglia and Caird
Forbes-Cockell, both of whom were involved in the 2010
re-opening of the restructuring.
Creditors holding about 93 percent of the defaulted debt
agreed to participate in the debt swaps in 2005 and 2010 that
gave them between 25 cents and 29 cents on the dollar.
