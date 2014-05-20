NEW YORK, May 20 (IFR) - BNP Paribas and Citigroup are
likely to lead an expected international bond from Argentina's
Province of Buenos Aires after taking it on roadshows in recent
weeks, sources said.
Local paper Ambito Financiero reported on Tuesday that the
province had received approval from the national government to
issue international debt in Europe and the United States for at
least US$500m with a yield of around 12%.
The province has US$1bn plus in debt maturities falling due
next year.
