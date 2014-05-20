NEW YORK, May 20 (IFR) - BNP Paribas and Citigroup are likely to lead an expected international bond from Argentina's Province of Buenos Aires after taking it on roadshows in recent weeks, sources said.

Local paper Ambito Financiero reported on Tuesday that the province had received approval from the national government to issue international debt in Europe and the United States for at least US$500m with a yield of around 12%.

The province has US$1bn plus in debt maturities falling due next year. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby and Marc Carnegie)