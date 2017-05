BUENOS AIRES, March 12 Argentine over-the-counter bonds reversed gains on Thursday after a U.S. judge upheld a ruling preventing Citigroup Inc from processing the South American country's interest payments on some local law bonds.

Argentina's Bonar 2024 led the fall, dropping 1.3 percent by 1545 local time (1845 GMT), after rising as much as 1 percent earlier in the day. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Richard Chang)