Jan 18 Argentina's planned bond sale on Thursday
could be several times oversubscribed due to confidence in the
government's ability to control inflation and spur economic
growth, said investors who attended the country's roadshow
presentations this week.
Latin America's third-largest economy plans to sell between
$3-5 billion in dollar bonds on the international market, the
government said last week. The country also reached a $6 billion
repo deal with the six banks acting as bookrunners for the sale.
Argentina will aim to sell a five-year bond with an initial
yield target set in the high 5 percent range and a 10-year with
an initial yield target in the low 7 percent range, Thomson
Reuters publication IFR reported on Wednesday.
The government will probably encounter interest for far more
debt than it is aiming to sell this week, investors said, even
though economic growth remains elusive more than a year into
President Mauricio Macri's term.
Investors were also encouraged by the relatively small
dollar amount and short maturities.
"Both of these are positive, and I think that investor
demand will be strong for the new debt," said Allianz Global
Investors emerging markets portfolio manager Shahzad Hasan, who
attended Argentina's roadshow presentation in London on Monday.
Shortly after taking office in December 2015, Macri ended a
longstanding legal battle with holdout creditors, paving the way
for Argentina to exit default and return to global capital
markets after a 15-year absence. It sold $16.5 billion in debt
in April despite receiving offers worth $68.6 billion.
This year, Argentina expects to tap global markets for $10
billion to help meet financing and refinancing needs of about
$40 billion, Finance Minister Luis Caputo told reporters last
week.
Getting a large portion of international issuance out of the
way early in the year will be positive for Argentina, said
Aberdeen Asset Management portfolio manager Kevin Daly. Still,
potential investors raised concerns about the country's fiscal
deficit, seen at 4.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2016.
"Inflation is declining, and all these positive actions
could help contribute to higher investment and growth," said M&G
Emerging Markets Bond Fund Manager Claudia Calich, citing
Macri's market-friendly reforms such as lifting currency
controls. "The part that is still lagging, partly as growth
hasn't fully recovered yet, is the fiscal side."
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, Claire Milhench and Marc Jones
in London; Writing by Luc Cohen in Buenos Aires; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)