BRIEF-HGL Ltd posts 5.3% rise in HY net profit after tax of $1.7 mln
* HY net profit after tax of $1.7 million, up 5.3 pct on prior period
NEW YORK, April 18 (IFR) - Argentina tightened the yields on offer on its up to US$15bn bond deal after collecting over US$65bn in orders, sources familiar with the matter told IFR Monday.
Strong demand for the bonds - Argentina's first international sale since a 2001 default - allowed the sovereign to bring in pricing substantially.
It set guidance of 7.5%-7.625% on the 10-year, in from initial price thoughts of 8% area, while the yield on the 30-year tightened to guidance of 8% from 85bp over the 10-year yield.
At the short end of the curve, guidance on the three-year was set at 6.25%-6.50% and on the five year at 6.875%-7.125%. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Signs 182,000 Sqm (2 Million Sq Ft) of new leases in Japan and China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: