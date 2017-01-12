BUENOS AIRES Jan 12 Argentina clinched an
18-month financing deal worth $6 billion with a group of six
banks on Thursday, Finance Minister Luis Caputo told reporters,
adding that the government plans to tap the international bond
market for $10 billion in 2017.
Argentina expects to sell $7 billion worth of bonds in U.S.
dollars and $3 billion in other currencies, Caputo told a news
conference. He did not give specifics of expected bond
maturities or interest rates.
The deal with the banks along with nearly $4 billion in
planned multilateral borrowing from institutions including the
World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank should reduce the
country's need to go to the international capital markets.
"It's very positive news for us," Caputo said on the bank
financing agreement, which he said would be backed by the
country's Bonar 24 bonds.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)