CANADA FX DEBT-C$ little changed ahead of GDP data this week

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3451, or 74.34 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the yield curve TORONTO, May 29 The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the price of oil steadied in holiday-thinned trading and ahead of the release of data on the country's gross domestic product (GDP) due on Wednesday. U.S. crude prices were up 0.04 percent to $49.82 a barrel in subdued trading due to public holidays in China, the United St