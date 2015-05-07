BUENOS AIRES May 7 Argentine will reopen an
outstanding bond issue and sell new sovereign debt for a
combined $1.12 billion, the country's official gazette said on
Thursday, after state oil company YPF placed $1.5
billion in debt last month.
The new bonds will be due next year and will be denominated
in local pesos. Bids for the new paper are to be accepted during
the day Thursday, said the gazette, which is used to announce
government policies.
The new issue will be due in May next year, while the
reopenings will be due in March and September 2016, the gazette
said.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)