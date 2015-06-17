BUENOS AIRES, June 17 Argentine locally traded
bonds opened lower on Wednesday on news that presidential
front-runner, Buenos Aires Governor Daniel Scioli, had chosen an
insider from the current government as his running mate.
Markets had hoped that Scioli would use his choice of a
running mate to show a shift away from the interventionist
policies of outgoing President Cristina Fernandez.
Instead, Scioli said late on Tuesday that he chose Fernandez
loyalist and legal advisor Carlos Zaninni to run as his vice
presidential candidate in the October election.
Argentine over-the-counter discount bonds
opened 3 percent lower, according to local market sources.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)