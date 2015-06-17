(Adds market moves, vice presidential candidate set, paragraphs

By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, June 17 Argentine bonds weakened
on Wednesday after presidential front-runner Daniel Scioli chose
a loyalist of the current government as his running mate for the
October election, a choice that may signal a continuation of
policies that have deterred investment.
Markets had hoped that Buenos Aires Governor Scioli would
use his choice of a running mate to distance himself from the
interventionist policies of outgoing President Cristina
Fernandez.
Instead, he said late on Tuesday that he had chosen
Fernandez loyalist and legal advisor Carlos Zannini to run as
his vice presidential candidate. Zannini said on
Wednesday he had accepted the offer. He said Scioli's ticket
represented "the continuity of a path".
Fernandez, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a
third consecutive term, has established a web of currency and
trade controls that have frightened off investors who would
otherwise be interested in Argentina's promising shale oil and
gas fields, as well as it already powerful grains sector.
Argentine over-the-counter discount bonds
closed 3.1 percent lower on Wednesday, market sources said.
Argentina's hard currency credits were by far the worst
performers on Wednesday, according to the JPMorgan Emerging
Markets Bond Index Plus (EMBI+). The yield spread of Argentine
dollar-denominated bonds versus comparable U.S. Treasuries
widened by 25 basis points. The index as a whole tightened 2
basis points.
Scioli is from Fernandez's Victory Front party, but is
considered more in favor of open markets. Scioli has billed
himself as the candidate of "gradual change" against the
backdrop of a stagnant economy with double-digit inflation and
limited access to global credit markets.
Eurasia Group analyst Daniel Kerner said Zannini was imposed
on Scioli by Fernandez, "given that Scioli needed her full
support and endorsement to win the elections."
"We expected her to name someone that would allow her to
constrain Scioli, but this was beyond our expectations," Kerner
said. "Zannini is one of her most important and influential
advisors."
Whether Scioli as president could or would even want to
marginalize Zannini and the Fernandez camp once in power
remained an open question.
Fernandez is faulted by Wall Street for inaccurate inflation
reporting and her failure to put the country's 2002 sovereign
bond default to rest by reaching a deal with holders who
rejected the steep cut in repayment terms offered by the
country's 2005 and 2010 debt restructurings.
Argentina defaulted again last year after a judge ordered it
to halt payment on restructured bonds until a deal was struck
with a group of "holdout" investors who had resorted to the U.S.
federal courts in their push for full repayment.
Barclays downgraded Argentine bonds to neutral on Wednesday.
It previously had an overweight recommendation, in part thanks
to optimism about a possible settlement with holdout investors
in 2016.
"But it seems that her political strength has proven high
enough to direct, to some extent, the potential next presidency.
This leads us to change our stance to neutral," Barclays said in
a note to clients.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Marsh, Walter Bianchi and
Nicolas Misculin in Buenos Aires, Daniel Bases in New York;
Editing by Walker Simon and Grant McCool)