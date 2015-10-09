(Adds market context)
BUENOS AIRES Oct 8 Argentina issued $384.6
million worth of Bonad dollar-linked bonds due in 2017 and to be
redeemed in pesos, the economy ministry said on Thursday.
The government also issued 8.3 billion pesos ($879.5
million) in Bonar paper, also due in 2017, the ministry said in
a statement, for a combined total of $1.26 billion in new
sovereign bonds.
The government received offers totaling $446.0 million for
the Bonads and 11.16 billion pesos for the Bonars, the statement
said.
Argentina's access to foreign capital markets is restricted
due to its protracted legal battle with creditors suing for full
repayment of debt it defaulted on in 2002.
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and
Ken Wills)