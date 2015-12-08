(Adds background, context)

BUENOS AIRES Dec 8 Argentina's incoming secretary of finance met in the United States on Monday with the arbitrator of the South American country's marathon court battle with creditors over defaulted bonds, a spokeswoman for incoming Economy Minister Alfonso Prat Gay said on Tuesday.

The meeting was between future finance official Luis Caputo Debt and mediator Daniel Pollack, who has been assigned by a U.S. federal judge to help reach a settlement between Argentina and creditors who rejected the terms of the country's 2005 and 2010 sovereign bond restructuring.

"It was a good meeting," the spokeswoman said.

President elect Mauricio Macri has made settling the multiyear dispute a high priority.

Argentina needs to end the case if it is to open much needed access to international capital markets. Macri was elected last month and is scheduled to be sworn in as president on Thursday. (Writing by Hugh Bronstein)