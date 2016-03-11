BUENOS AIRES, March 11 (IFR) - Argentina's progress in
settling a 15-year old battle with creditors could unlock more
than US$30bn of new bond sales out of the South American country
this year, as local governments and corporates join the
sovereign in a rush to the capital markets.
The federal government alone is expected to tap foreign bond
investors this year for anywhere between US$20bn and US$25bn as
it seeks to make good on payments with litigant creditors, pay
past due interest stemming from its 2014 default and cover a
gaping fiscal deficit.
Provinces are likely to follow closely behind with bankers
estimating another US$3bn-$5bn in new supply from local
governments as they try to fund their own fiscal holes,
refinance outstanding debt and garner funds for much-needed
investments in infrastructure.
"The message from the federal governments is go out there
and tap the market," a Buenos Aires-based banker told IFR.
"Don't depend on the government."
The cash-starved Province of Buenos Aires jumped ahead of
the crowd on Wednesday, taking advantage of positive sentiment
to raise US$1.25bn through a new seven-year bond that priced at
a yield of 9.375%.
The western province of Mendoza, which boasts rich mining
and oil resources in addition to its Malbec vines, is also
thought to be close to coming to market with a bond sale of up
to US$500m after it recently met investors in New York, said
market participants.
Provincial governments in Cordoba, Chubut, Santa Fe, Neuquen
and Salta are also on bankers' maps as potential candidates for
new bond issues.
Cordoba, which has some US$600m in US dollar bonds falling
due in 2017, could come with an issue of up to US$1bn, said one
analyst.
The city of Buenos Aires, meanwhile, already has
authorisation to issue up to US$890m this year to refinance
bonds maturing in 2017 and fund new infrastructure projects, the
city's director of public credit told IFR.
Other potential borrowers, some of which spoke directly with
IFR, are watching the market closely and are debating whether to
come before or after Argentina launches its first international
debt placement in close to 15 years.
SUPPLY PRESSURES
Argentine debt curves have come under pressure in
anticipation of the sovereign's multi-tranche deal, which could
be US$11bn in size or more and is expected to be launched before
mid-April.
New sovereign debt under New York law will serve as a fresh
pricing benchmark for corporates and provinces alike.
Argentina's new bond sale could pay yields of 7.25% on a
five-year, 8.4% on a 10-year and 9.7% on a 30-year, Citigroup's
head of emerging markets Guillermo Mondino wrote in a report on
Thursday.
But Buenos-Aires-based bankers reckon that the Republic
might replace the 30-year tranche with a shorter-dated 15-year
to save on costs.
Still, supply concerns and uncertainty over the new
government's ability to turn the economy around are giving some
corporates pause and playing into their financing strategies.
Corporates have largely relied on short-term financing in
the local bond markets, where nominal rates have soared to north
of 30% as the central bank puts the brakes on a falling peso in
an effort to contain inflation.
Yet while CFOs remain reticent about issuing debt in an
economy that could see negative growth this year, corporates may
want to refinance expensive short-term peso debt, which impacts
on cashflows, with cheaper long-term US dollar funding.
"There is a line forming," said Walter Stoeppelwerth, head
of research at brokerage Balanz Capital, a Buenos Aires-based
brokerage and asset manager. "Everybody wants a lower cost of
capital."
He mentioned Clarin's Cablevision subsidiary, dairy producer
Mastellone Hermanos, power producer Pampa Energia and gas
distributor Metrogas as some of the companies that could benefit
from lower-cost international funding.
The first wave of corporates may be those with immediate
refinancing needs.
Real estate company Raghsa, confectionery company Arcor,
Banco Macro, credit card company Tarjeta Naranja, tollroad
Autopistas del Sol and state-owned oil company YPF all have US
dollar debt falling due over the next year or so, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
YPF has already mandated banks on a US$500m bond, while real
estate firm IRSA is marketing a seven-year bond to fund a debt
tender.
Power company Pampa Energia is also considering a bond issue
to help finance its potential acquisition of assets from
Brazilian oil company Petrobras, a company official told IFR
this week.
PALATABLE TRADE
Corporate debt could be a palatable trade for hedge funds
already involved in Argentina but looking to rotate out of the
sovereign as spreads compress.
"We are pitching to local corporates," said Agustin
Rabinovich, head of sales at boutique investment bank AdCap.
"First [they could do] something local, then a private
placement abroad and then an international debt
."
After years of depressed capital expenditure and limited
access to the capital markets, Argentina corporates have plenty
of room to increase debt to fund new projects.
"The corporate sector is under-leveraged relative to other
countries," said Daniel Marx, executive director of financial
advisory firm Quantum Finanzas and Argentina's former secretary
of finance.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by
Matthew Davies)