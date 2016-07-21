BUENOS AIRES, July 21 Argentina issued $770 million in dollar-denominated 94-day and 213-day Treasury bonds, known as Letes, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

Argentina returned to global debt markets and paid off its so-called holdout creditors in April. On July 7, the country issued $600 million in Treasury bonds. (Reporting By Walter Bianchi; Editing by Alan Crosby)