(Adds no peso bonds sold, quote)
By Luc Cohen
BUENOS AIRES Jan 19 Argentina sold $7 billion
in five-year and 10-year dollar bonds in the international
market at interest rates of 5.625 percent and 7 percent,
respectively, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on
Thursday.
The sale was larger than the $3 billion to $5 billion
Finance Minister Luis Caputo said last week that the government
sought and goes a long way toward meeting Argentina's goal of
tapping international markets for $10 billion this year.
It included $3.25 billion in five-year bonds and $3.75
billion in 10-year bonds, matching the amount and interest rate
at the bond's launch reported earlier on Thursday by Thomson
Reuters publication IFR. The bond was more than three times
oversubscribed, with total orders for some $22 billion.
Argentina was one of several Latin American countries to
sell new debt ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S.
president on Friday amid concerns that increased financial
volatility could raise borrowing costs for emerging markets.
"What Argentina is doing, trying to pre-empt all that
uncertainty, is smart, particularly in a year where they have
quite a bit of financing needs," said Jorge Piedrahita, chief
executive of broker Torino Capital in New York, who called the
interest rates "decent" given Trump-related uncertainty.
"Now that they have issued these bonds, they can time the
market from a position of strength because they don't have to
issue tomorrow," he said.
Caputo had said last week that Argentina would also sell $1
billion to $2 billion of peso-denominated debt, but
the country did not sell peso bonds on Thursday.
Thursday's sale was Argentina's first after Caputo took over
for former Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay, who was fired late
last year. Caputo formerly served as finance secretary under
Prat-Gay, and was instrumental in ending a long legal battle
with holdout creditors last year.
That deal paved the way for Argentina to exit default and
return to international credit markets after a 15-year absence,
both key priorities of center-right President Mauricio Macri,
who took office in December 2015.
Last April, Argentina sold $16.5 billion in bonds on the
global market in an offering that was several times
oversubscribed. Ten-year bonds in that deal sold at a 7.5
percent interest rate.
The six lead banks on the bond sale were Santander,
BBVA, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC
and JP Morgan.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; editing by Grant McCool and Jonathan
Oatis)