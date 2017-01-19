(Adds no peso bonds sold, quote)

By Luc Cohen

BUENOS AIRES Jan 19 Argentina sold $7 billion in five-year and 10-year dollar bonds in the international market at interest rates of 5.625 percent and 7 percent, respectively, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The sale was larger than the $3 billion to $5 billion Finance Minister Luis Caputo said last week that the government sought and goes a long way toward meeting Argentina's goal of tapping international markets for $10 billion this year.

It included $3.25 billion in five-year bonds and $3.75 billion in 10-year bonds, matching the amount and interest rate at the bond's launch reported earlier on Thursday by Thomson Reuters publication IFR. The bond was more than three times oversubscribed, with total orders for some $22 billion.

Argentina was one of several Latin American countries to sell new debt ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president on Friday amid concerns that increased financial volatility could raise borrowing costs for emerging markets.

"What Argentina is doing, trying to pre-empt all that uncertainty, is smart, particularly in a year where they have quite a bit of financing needs," said Jorge Piedrahita, chief executive of broker Torino Capital in New York, who called the interest rates "decent" given Trump-related uncertainty.

"Now that they have issued these bonds, they can time the market from a position of strength because they don't have to issue tomorrow," he said.

Caputo had said last week that Argentina would also sell $1 billion to $2 billion of peso-denominated debt, but the country did not sell peso bonds on Thursday.

Thursday's sale was Argentina's first after Caputo took over for former Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay, who was fired late last year. Caputo formerly served as finance secretary under Prat-Gay, and was instrumental in ending a long legal battle with holdout creditors last year.

That deal paved the way for Argentina to exit default and return to international credit markets after a 15-year absence, both key priorities of center-right President Mauricio Macri, who took office in December 2015.

Last April, Argentina sold $16.5 billion in bonds on the global market in an offering that was several times oversubscribed. Ten-year bonds in that deal sold at a 7.5 percent interest rate.

The six lead banks on the bond sale were Santander, BBVA, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; editing by Grant McCool and Jonathan Oatis)