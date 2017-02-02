BRIEF-Fitch says Mongolia's IMF programme staves off financing risks
* IMF's approval of financing arrangement for Mongolia reduces country's external financing risks and should put economy on a more stable footing
BUENOS AIRES Feb 2 Argentina plans to issue $1.5 billion-$2 billion of Swiss franc bonds in two to three issuances this year, one of which will be in the first quarter, Finance Minister Luis Caputo said on Thursday.
Caputo has previously said a total of $3 billion in non-dollar bonds will be issued this year, following the sale of $7 billion in dollar bonds last month. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Markets attention shifting to U.S. monetary policy - analysts