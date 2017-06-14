BUENOS AIRES, June 14 Argentina on Wednesday
placed $4.723 billion in peso-denominated bonds due in 2020
paying interest linked to the central bank's policy rate, the
finance ministry said in a statement.
The bank on Tuesday left the rate unchanged at 26.25 percent
despite data showing slower inflation in May. Policymakers noted
that expectations for inflation in 2017 and 2018 remained above
target.
The government also issued $1.428 billion in U.S. dollar-
denominated treasury notes in tranches of 224, 364 and 532 days.
