BUENOS AIRES Aug 23 Argentina's country risk tightened by 21 basis points to 1,002 over U.S. Treasuries on Friday, outperforming JP Morgan's Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus, after a U.S. appeals court ruled against the country in its dispute with holdout bond investors.

The Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put enforcement of injunctions against Argentina on hold pending resolution of the country's appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.