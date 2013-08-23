BRIEF-USA Technologies entered into a third amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of Mar 29, 2016
* USA Technologies Inc- On March 24 entered into a third amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of March 29, 2016, as amended
BUENOS AIRES Aug 23 Argentina's country risk tightened by 21 basis points to 1,002 over U.S. Treasuries on Friday, outperforming JP Morgan's Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus, after a U.S. appeals court ruled against the country in its dispute with holdout bond investors.
The Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put enforcement of injunctions against Argentina on hold pending resolution of the country's appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
March 28 Electric bills in Georgia and South Carolina could rise more than customers expect if state utilities are left stranded by a Westinghouse Electric Co bankruptcy filing expected this week, consumer advocates said.
NEW YORK, March 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named managing director Greg Berube head of restructuring in the Americas, and managing director Clinton Ray head of restructuring in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, the investment bank confirmed on Tuesday.