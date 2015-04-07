(New throughout, adds reaction from Argentine government)
By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, April 7 A U.S. court on Tuesday
dismissed as premature Argentina's appeal of a federal judge's
order finding the country in contempt for taking steps to evade
his orders in a long-running dispute with hedge funds suing over
defaulted debt.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa last year ruled the South
American country in contempt after he said it took "illegal"
steps to sidestep his orders barring it from making interest
payments on restructured debt until it settled with the funds.
The hedge funds, dubbed vultures by Argentina's leftist
government, argued the court could not hear an appeal until
Griesa sanctions Argentina, something the Manhattan judge has
yet to do. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York
agreed.
Argentina indicated it was prepared to take its case to an
international court if Griesa took further measures against
Latin America's third biggest economy.
"If Judge Griesa decides in the future to take additional
steps violating international rights, Argentina will retain its
right to appeal them through the appropriate legal channels,"
the Argentine economy ministry said in a statement.
Spokesmen for hedge funds including Elliott Management's NML
Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital Management declined comment.
Argentina defaulted in July for the second time in 12 years
after refusing to honor court orders to pay $1.33 billion plus
interest to U.S. hedge funds suing for full payment on bonds
following its earlier 2002 default.
The hedge funds spurned Argentina's 2005 and 2010 debt
restructurings, which resulted in about 92 percent its defaulted
debt being swapped and investors being paid less than 30 cents
on the dollar.
In September, Argentina enacted legislation allowing it to
replace BNY Mellon as trustee for some bonds with a state
affiliate and allow a swap of that debt for bonds payable in
Argentina under its local laws.
Griesa, though, concluded those steps violated his orders
and he held Argentina in contempt. Argentina appealed, calling
the decision "unprecedented."
Tuesday's ruling came a day after Argentina appealed another
ruling by Griesa blocking Citigroup Inc from processing
payments on restructured bonds under Argentine law.
Citigroup's subsequent disclosure that it would exit as
custodian for those bonds prompted Argentina's securities
regulator to announce a local financial house would take over
its local branch.
(Additional reporting by Richard Lough in Buenos Aires; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)