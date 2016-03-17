NEW YORK, March 17 (IFR) - Argentine real estate company
IRSA and oil name YPF are rushing to market this week ahead of
an expected flood of issuance from the country in the coming
months.
Following the sovereign's agreement with holdout creditors
last month, Argentina's borrowers are weighing when best to
issue bonds amid expectations of a supply surge this year.
The government moved closer to an expected US$11.68bn bond
sale to pay litigant investors on Wednesday when it won the
lower house's approval for the debt agreement.
President Mauricio Macri is expected to get the bill passed
in the Senate later this month so that the government can issue
the jumbo bond by a mid-April payment deadline.
IRSA and YPF are getting in ahead of the sovereign, as well
as provinces and other corporates, as those deals could pressure
secondary spreads and complicate deal execution.
"It is a tough zip code to think about," one syndicate
manager told IFR. "It doesn't necessarily trade the way other
countries do given the technicals."
Indeed, markets may already be pricing in expected supply
dynamics - whether or not borrowers come before the government's
jumbo offering.
"Given that we will have about US$35bn in new issuance out
of Argentina this year, all issuers should pay a concession:
otherwise investors should not buy it," said a broker.
IRSA is in the market with a US$300m seven-year non-call
four bond via leads Citigroup and JP Morgan as it seeks to fund
a tender for its outstanding 2017s and 2020s.
The real estate company, rated B-/B-, should benefit from
the liability management transaction as investors are expected
to switch into a new security issued by a subsidiary that
generates most of the company's cashflow.
"We like the name and believe the company is one of the
country's top credits with a unique portfolio of assets and
interesting opportunities ahead," wrote analysts at a local
brokerage.
"Moreover, it should benefit from the macro changes expected
under the new government."
IRSA was expected to price the deal on Thursday at a final
yield of 9% after releasing guidance earlier in the day at
9.00%-9.25%.
At that level, it would print in line with secondary levels
of the country's freshest comparable benchmark - the Province of
Buenos Aires 9.125% 2024s, which have tightened to around 8.97%
after pricing last week at 9.375%.
IRSA's trade also offers an approximately 100bp pick-up to
the sovereign's Bonar 2024s, which have been trading with a
yield close to 8%.
"I see orders coming from retail accounts," said the broker.
"The 9% handle generates demand. It should do well."
YPF meanwhile announced initial price thoughts of 8.875%
area on an up to US$1bn five-year bond, rated Caa1/CCC+, that is
scheduled to price Friday through leads Credit Suisse, JP Morgan
and HSBC.
The oil company has seen its spreads come under pressure
during the recent rout in crude prices, and it may be trying a
shorter-dated tenor to reduce the cost of funding.
YPF's 2024s, which have a seven-year average life, were bid
at a yield of 9.15% on Thursday, down from a recent high of
10.44% on January 19, while its 2025s were yielding around
9.125%.
"(YPF's bond) is not cheap in my view," said the broker.
"Buenos was a deal where the issuer was willing to pay the
concession."
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)