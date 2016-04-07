(Adds details, investor quotes)
By Joy Wiltermuth
NEW YORK, April 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Argentina is set
to begin a roadshow next week for its first international bond
deal in 15 years, according to lead bankers on Thursday.
The country has hired Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan and
Santander to arrange meetings in London, New York, Boston and
Washington.
Argentina has been expected to raise up to US$12bn to pay
litigant investors and defaulted interest payments.
Expectations have been building since Argentina sealed an
agreement with major holdout creditors led by Elliott Management
in early March.
But bankers tapped to market the historic bond have been
keeping details such as size and currencies close to the vest as
they sound out potential appetite for the trade.
"The dealers on it are keeping it hush-hush until they are
ready to come to market," said Sean Newman, a senior portfolio
manager at Invesco Fixed Income who oversees emerging market and
government bonds.
Local dealers have been whispering yields in the 7.5% range,
one trader in New York told IFR.
But he said 8.5% on a 10-year bond was likely more feasible
in the current market.
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie)