NEW YORK, April 20 (IFR) - Argentina's new bonds were up two
to three points in the secondary market early on Wednesday, just
a day after they were printed as part of an upsized US$16.5bn
crossborder offering - the sovereign's first in 15 years.
With a book that reached US$69bn plus, the deal - EM's
largest ever - is unsurprisingly being bolstered by accounts
that were either unable to participate in Tuesday's trade or
received small allocations.
The long-dated 7.625% 2046s were proving to be the
outperformers, jumping three points to a mid market price of
99.25 since pricing at 95.758 on Tuesday, said a New York based
trader.
The 7.50 2026s were also up close to two points at 101.90,
while the 6.875% 2021s had advanced more than a point to 101.85.
The shorter dated 6.25% 2019s were up several points at
101.60 mid-market.
The enthusiastic response to Tuesday's bond underscored
investor confidence in newly installed President Mauricio Macri,
who has been quick to reverse the leftist policies of his
predecessor.
The new finance team - led by former JP Morgan banker
Alfonso Prat-Gay - have also rapidly settled with holdout
investors who had effectively blocked the country's access to
capital market funding.
Proceeds from the sale will partly go toward paying major
holdout investors, putting an end to the country's long-running
legal battle in US courts.
But some investors are still holding judgment on a country
that still must tackle high inflation and a fiscal deficit that
reached 7% last year.
The sovereign catered to those more skeptical accounts this
week when it made a last-minute addition of short-dated 2019s,
dubbed Macri bonds because they mature within the president's
first term.
These securities were a hit with investors who liked the
carry but remained reluctant to take longer term exposure to a
country that has had little patience with non-Peronist
governments like Macri's.
"Some people are concerned about the long-term story of
Argentina, as they have disappointed many times," said
Pierre-Yves Bareau, global head of EM debt at JP Morgan Asset
Management.
"(The shorter-dated) bonds are a way for some people to
re-engage cautiously and capture some carry and income."
While the US$69bn plus book demonstrated the buyside's new
found love for Argentina, the South American country was also
helped by an improving tone in emerging markets as investors
once again put money to work in the asset class.
"Argentina is a symptom of a change in psychology," said a
New York based trader. "You have a US$65bn plus book for a
serial defaulter. People in the short term tend to be myopic and
are underinvested."
Accommodative monetary policy in the US and Europe and
reduced concerns about commodity prices has helped to encourage
more risk buying in EM.
"It is difficult to be short on anything," said the trader,
noting that broader based asset buying from the European Central
Bank could keep EM bonds looking cheap despite the recent rally.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)