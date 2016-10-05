NEW YORK, Oct 5 (IFR) - Books on a two-part euro-denominated bond sale from Argentina have swelled to 7.5bn in size ahead of pricing on Wednesday, a source told IFR.

The deal, the country's first euro trade in 15 years, comprises five and 10-year tranches with guidance set at 4.375% area and 5.5% area, respectively.

BBVA, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse are acting as leads on the RegS transaction. Ratings are B3/B- by Moody's and S&P. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)