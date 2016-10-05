BRIEF-Egypt's Porto Group Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
Oct 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Argentina has announced guidance for its benchmark-sized euro bonds maturing in January 2022 and January 2027, according to a lead.
The sovereign is offering the long five-year notes at a yield of 4.375% area. On the long ten-year bonds, it is 5.5% area.
That compares with initial thoughts of 4.5% area and 5.625% area respectively.
The combined order books are in excess of 4bn, with no particular skew.
The Reg S transaction is today's business via BBVA, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse.
Argentina is rated B3 (stable) by Moody's and B- (stable) by Standard and Poor's. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
SYDNEY, May 14 Australia will host diplomats from China, Britain, and dozens of other countries in its tropical north from Sunday, as part of an effort to drum up investment and broaden the economic base of the sparsely populated region.