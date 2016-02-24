NEW YORK, Feb 24 (IFR) - Argentina bonds were bouncing off
intra-day lows on Wednesday following news that major holdout
investors were nearing a US$5bn deal with the government.
Local law Bonar 2024s were up a point in early afternoon
trading to hit 107.50-108.00, while New York law discounts had
inched about half a point higher to be quoted at 118.75-119.25.
Matthew McGill, a lawyer representing lead holdouts Elliott
Management and Aurelius Capital Management, was quoted as saying
that an agreement on economic terms with Argentina had been
reached.
While the court appointed mediator in the negotiations
subsequently said such statements "violated confidentiality",
the news was important as both hedge funds had so far been
resistant to signing on to Argentina's latest proposal.
An increasing number of investors which had refused to
participate in the 2005 and 2010 restructurings have accepted
the government's offer in recent weeks.
A more conciliatory approach from Argentina's new finance
team has won applause from investors, the US Treasury and Daniel
Pollack, the court appointed mediator over the negotiations.
The country's bonds rallied on Monday after US judge Griesa
signaled on Friday he would be willing to lift an injunction
that prevents Argentina from servicing restructured debt like
the discounts.
Griesa said such a move would serve public interest provided
that Argentina repealed two laws concerning its debts and paid
all creditors who agreed to settle by February 29.
"With what happened on Friday, Argentina will likely end its
default sooner rather than later," said Hernan Yellati, head of
research and strategy at BancTrust & Co.
"We had previously expected that (Argentina would cure its
default) in the second half but now we believe it could happen
sooner."
Discounts jumped all the way to 120.00 on Monday only to
sell off the following day after Finance Minister Alfonso Prat
Gray reportedly said Argentina would issue up to US$15bn in
bonds to pay holdout investors.
While holders of restructured bonds will benefit from
receiving a backlog of coupon payments once the injunction is
lifted, it was the local law bonds that outperformed on
Wednesday.
"This may be related to the fact that Argentina is expected
to issue in New York paper whose duration will be closer to the
discounts," said Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of brokerage Torino
Capital.
The high dollar price on the discounts already implies that
investors are putting a high probability that those coupon
payments would soon be paid.
"It will be a nice piece of change," said Piedrahita who
said holders of discounts are owed about US$16 in accrued
interest for each US$100 held.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)