NEW YORK, Feb 26 (IFR) - The prospect of a bond sale of up
to US$15bn from Argentina - its first international debt issue
in more than a decade - is growing nearer as negotiations with
the country's holdout creditors approach the finish line.
Argentina could come to market as soon as next month with
the lifting of a pari passu injunction preventing debt payments
and the nearing of a long-sought deal with heavyweight hedge
funds Elliott and Aurelius, which have been battling the
sovereign in the courts.
Finance Minister Alfonso Prat Gay said this week that
Argentina would issue a US$15bn bond to pay the holdout
creditors once the country's Congress had repealed certain debt
laws preventing it from offering them better payment terms.
Nullifying those laws - and the payment of all holdout
creditors who agree to Argentina's proposal by February 29 - are
conditions for lifting the injunction that effectively forced
the sovereign to default on its restructured bonds in 2014. That
will pave the way for the sovereign's return to the markets.
"We expect the (repeal of those laws) to happen in the first
half of March, and then issuance could happen after that," said
John Baur, a portfolio manager at Boston-based investment
management firm Eaton Vance.
Latin America has seen just US$14.8bn in new supply from
five issuers this year, so Argentina's return to the
international bond market after 15 years will be a major event.
A deal of the expected size of Argentina's return is rare
for the region, even in the most bullish of times, and getting a
slice of the action will be vital for DCM bankers who have had
to content themselves with slim pickings and falling primary
volumes.
BIG DEAL
But can the markets absorb a US$15bn offering in one fell
swoop?
While some have their doubts, many think Argentina's
exceptional circumstances make such a foray possible - even
though the buyside has lost its enthusiasm for emerging market
credits.
"We have a high degree of confidence that it is doable,
assuming you have a stable market," one debt syndicate banker
told IFR. "This is one of the few positive stories in EM."
Still, the deal would almost certainly have to come in both
US dollars and euros with a variety of tenors, and would require
a broad sweep of the global investor base as well.
"If they need all the US$15bn at once, they could do US$10bn
in dollars and US$5bn in euros," said Sean Newman, a senior
portfolio manager at Invesco. "The market is there, but it would
lead to some indigestion."
In addition, once the sovereign has market access, it is
expected to go back for more as it seeks to plug the country's
large fiscal gap. Other Argentine borrowers are also likely to
follow in its footsteps.
"There will be a lot of supply coming out of Argentina, and
that is where it gets challenging for investors to digest the
supply," said Baur at Eaton Vance.
"The flip side is that they are starting from very low
levels of debt and there is a lot of room for the government to
expand the amount of debt. That is one of the reasons I would
look at (the bond issue)."
In fact, the size of the deal may help, as it will give the
country significant weighting in debt indices and will force
accounts to sit up and listen.
"If the larger asset managers are underweight Argentina,
there could be billions of dollars on the sidelines," said a
hedge fund lawyer.
And in the end the trade may simply be too tempting to
resist, especially given that Argentina will have to pay up if
it wants to keep investors satisfied and sell more deals later
on down the road.
PREPARING FOR PREMIUMS
Despite its rising credit profile, Argentina will likely
have to pay a premium to Brazil, which has now fallen fully into
junk territory.
Some investors think an Argentina 10-year should come as
high as 8% or more, while Brazil's benchmark 2025s are being
quoted at 6.5%.
"If it comes at 8%, I would definitively look at the
transaction carefully," said Newman. "Argentina is still not out
of the woods. People will turn their lenses on inflation and
fiscal reform. You can't ignore these things, and that is why
you need to price at the high end."
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Matthew Davies)