MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down, Q1 loss hits Saudi's PetroRabigh
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
Oct 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Argentina has opened books on benchmark-sized euro bonds maturing in January 2022 and January 2027, according to a lead.
The long five-year notes are being marketed at a yield of 4.5% area and the long 10-year notes at 5.625% area.
The Reg S transaction is today's business via BBVA, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse.
Argentina is rated B3 (stable) by Moody's and B- (stable) by Standard and Poor's. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago