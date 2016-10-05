Oct 5 (IFR) - The Republic of Argentina has opened books on benchmark-sized euro bonds maturing in January 2022 and January 2027, according to a lead.

The long five-year notes are being marketed at a yield of 4.5% area and the long 10-year notes at 5.625% area.

The Reg S transaction is today's business via BBVA, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse.

Argentina is rated B3 (stable) by Moody's and B- (stable) by Standard and Poor's. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)