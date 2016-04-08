NASSAU, April 8 (IFR) - Argentina will cap its first international bond in 15 years at US$15bn when it meets with investors next week, a source who attended a finance ministry presentation told IFR on Friday.

The sovereign is targeting maturities of five, 10 and 30 years for the bond sale, which is expected to come to market as early as April 18, the source said. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)