By Davide Scigliuzzo
NASSAU, April 8 (IFR) - Argentina will cap its first
international bond in 15 years at US$15bn, a source who saw a
finance ministry presentation told IFR on Friday before the
sovereign meets investors next week.
The country is targeting maturities of five, 10 and 30 years
on the bond, which is expected to come to market as early as
April 18, the source said.
Officials said the country is looking to raise at least
US$12bn - enough to cure Argentina's default and resume payments
on restructured bonds.
But Argentina could push the sale to US$15bn, depending on
the pricing level.
The country is looking to issue the note in the 144A format
only, which would restrict participation to larger institutional
investors while allowing the sovereign to move more quickly.
Argentina has already received more than 140 requests for a
meeting from investors as part of a week-long roadshow in London
and the US that starts Monday, officials told the attendees.
Finance Secretary Luis Caputo led the delegation hosting
Friday's presentation.
Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay was scheduled to attend
the IDB annual meetings in the Bahamas on Friday and over the
weekend, and will be part of one of the two teams meeting
investors next week.
Officials will address concerns about Argentina's precarious
economic picture and discuss long-term opportunities including
the development of local capital markets.
A market pariah since a US$100bn default in 2001, Argentina
has made peace with litigant investors under the administration
of new President Mauricio Macri, who took office in December.
That has cleared the way for the country to return to the
international bond markets for the first time in a decade and a
half.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby, Natalie
Harrison and Marc Carnegie)