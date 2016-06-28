(Updates with more detail)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, June 28 (IFR) - Argentina plans to offer options
to investors to retire GDP warrants - a move that could save the
South American country some US$9.4bn, the Finance Ministry said
on Tuesday.
The structure gives investors the option to sell the
instruments to the government, which in turn also could decide
to offer to buy back the securities.
The European style options, which were issued as part of the
2005 and 2010 exchanges, are expected to be exercisable in
December.
The new government of President Mauricio Macri had been
expected to attend to expensive legacy debt after returning to
the international bond markets in April for the first time in 15
years.
"This helps eliminate some of the legacy debt of the 2001
default," said Michael Roche, an EM fixed income analyst at the
Seaport Group.
"I had expected them to target the discounts which have a
8.28% coupon, but that would take a fair amount of outlay to
extinguish."
The US dollar warrants issued in 2005 and 2010 can be sold
back at 10.25 and 10.00 respectively, while euro and the peso
denominated instruments have a sell-back price of 10.00.
The government meanwhile has the option to buy back the 2005
US dollar warrants at 12.00 and the other securities at 11.75.
In a report released earlier on Tuesday, Bank of America
analysts put fair value on the US dollar warrants at around
10.20-10.70, slightly north of the secondary price of 10.65.
Since then, the dollar warrants have jumped in value to
trade Tuesday afternoon at 10.75-11.25.
Such valuations however could change if the statistics
agency INDEC releases a large negative revision of cumulative
GDP numbers, Bank of America warned.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)