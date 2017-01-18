NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.

The country set initial price thoughts of high 5% on a five-year bond and low 7% on a 10-year.

Bookrunners are BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander.