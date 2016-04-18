(Repeats to Reuters products)
By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, April 18 (IFR) - Argentina was well on its way to
achieving pricing targets on its first cross-border bond in 15
years after order books on the multi-tranche deal swelled to
over US$50bn on Monday, IFR reported.
Strong demand for one of the few emerging markets turnaround
stories has raised expectations of a final yield of 7.75%-7.875%
on a 10-year tranche that is anchoring the deal's pricing.
Argentina set initial price thoughts of 6.75% area on a
three-year bond and 8% area on a 10-year. A five-year is offered
at 50bp below the 10-year yield, and a 30-year at 85bp over it.
Investors and the sovereign have been in a tug of war over
pricing ever since the new government of President Mauricio
Macri said it would raise up to US$15bn to settle claims with
holdout creditors.
The finance ministry has been gunning for an average cost of
7.5% across all tranches, while many on the buyside have
insisted that an 8% handle was required on the 10-year.
But strong demand for a deal that saw over US$25bn in
indicative interest even before books opened will almost
certainly mean the 10-year will price inside 8%.
"It should have been 8% [on the 10-year], but technicals and
demand will probably overshadow fundamentals," said Sean Newman,
a senior portfolio manager at Invesco Fixed-Income.
If the sovereign wishes to hit its average 7.5% yield, it
will have to print a US$2bn three-year at 6.5%, US$6bn five-year
at 7.25%, a US$5bn 10-year at 7.75% and a US$2bn 30-year at
8.6%, Newman said.
Yields in the grey markets were already indicating demand at
those levels.
The bonds were being quoted in the grey market early Monday
at 6.60%-6.35%, 7.40%-7.15% on the five-year, 7.85%-7.60% on the
10-year and 8.75%-8.50%, according to a broker.
For investors who believe that the Macri government can
tackle the country's high inflation and cut a fiscal deficit
that reached 7% of GDP last year, such levels were still seen as
attractive in light of the sovereign's upward ratings
trajectory.
All three major rating agencies are expected to rate the
deal Single B, allowing the country to cast off its default
status and open the door to investors who would have otherwise
been banned for buying such a distressed credit.
Even at 7.75% the 10-year offers a nice pick-up to
comparable Single B credits in the region such as Honduras, the
Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Barbados, which are trading on
average with a 6% handle, said Newman.
"We are going to buy across the board," said a London-based
investor.
"There is room for more spread compression. There's a lot of
interest from crossover accounts, so there's sufficient demand
out there."
Some buyside accounts continue to reserve judgment, however,
noting that the Macri administration has yet to prove it can put
the economy back on an even keel while winning more seats in
Congress to pass structural reforms.
"Argentina is a crowded trade now," said Jorge Piedrahita,
CEO of broker Torino Capital. "Pricing leaves you vulnerable to
a downtick in the market. They seem to be targeting 7 7/8 or
7.75% on the 10-year, but I wouldn't buy the 10-year below 8%."
Pricing on the deal is expected on Tuesday. Global
coordinators are Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander,
while BBVA, Citigroup and UBS are acting as joint bookrunners.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby, Davide Scigliuzzo, and Daniel Bases;
Editing by Marc Carnegie)