BUENOS AIRES, April 19 Argentina sold $16.5 billion of sovereign debt on Tuesday in its first international bond issue since a record 2002 default, according to a finance ministry statement.

The bonds had maturities of three, five, 10 and 30 years, with yields ranging from 6.25 percent to 7.62 percent.