By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, June 23 (IFR) - Argentina has reached a US$95m
settlement with Greylock Capital, according to the mediator
involved in talks between the South American country and holdout
investors.
The payout is on bonds with an original nominal value of
about US$68m, Daniel Pollack, the special master presiding over
the negotiations, said in a statement on Thursday.
The deal marks yet another agreement with a large holder of
defaulted bonds, including Elliott Management's NML Capital and
Aurelius Capital Management which settled with the sovereign
earlier this year.
"This settlement leaves relatively few claims unresolved,"
the statement said.
Some of the bonds that were paid were floating rate
adjustable notes, known as FRANS. They will be paid out at 150%
of the original nominal value, said the statement.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)